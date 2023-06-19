NWS: Confirmed EF-1 tornado moved through Region 8

RANDOLPH CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Severe weather swept through Region 8 on Father’s Day, producing a tornado.

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage the tornado left behind on June 18.

The agency confirmed the tornado as an EF-1.

Officials added the estimated peak winds were 107 mph.

The tornado started in southwest Pocahontas at 4:57 p.m. and ended near College City at 5:08 p.m.

No one suffered any fatalities or injuries from the storms, the NWS reports.

