Sexual assault survivor speaks out

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is speaking out after the arrest of the man she is accusing of sexual assault.

Katelyn Kenner is the woman accusing Jamie Flanery of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor.

“When it happened to me when I was 15 years old, all those emotions and all those thoughts just trapped in my mind, and I just could not handle it anymore,” she said.

Court documents say Kenner was a minor when Jamie Flanery started sexually abusing her. Investigators wrote in probable cause documents started by asking for sexually explicit photos before leading to him touching her at his home and in a church parking lot.

Years would pass before Kenner could no longer hold on to the secret. When she confided in a church member, she heard the four words she was not expecting.

“She said, ‘I don’t believe you’, that’s when I shut down and I kept it to myself for six years,” she said.

Several more years passed before Kenner could tell someone else about the abuse.

Kenner said her faith was affected by what she went through.

“For me, personally, it did take a toll on my Christianity, of course it did and so, I mean I have a great relationship with the Lord now, better than ever,” she said.

Kenner also said she had no ill will towards the church her abuser and her attended.

“It’s not the church’s fault at all and it was this person’s fault and people did not want to realize that at first until I kinda had to come out and say, ‘It was not the church’s fault’,” she said.

Kenner now has a daughter, one of the reasons she decided to come forward with her story.

“Just looking at her every day I wanted to be strong for her. So, I can later tell her down the road, ‘Mom did this’,” she said.

After ten years, Kenner came forward, and Flanery was arrested. He is facing a felony charge of first-degree sexual assault. For Kenner, finding the right words was difficult.

“I did the right thing I was scared to do it I went into the law enforcement’s office shaking, trembling, thinking that nothing would be done and here we are today,” she said.

As Kenner moves forward, she has a message for other victims scared to speak up.

“Things will get better, that’s what I would tell my 15-year-old self. Things will get better, and you will survive this,” she said.

