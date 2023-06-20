2022 SEC Freshman of the Year Bri Ellis commits to Arkansas softball

Arkansas softball landed its third commit out of the transfer portal this offseason. Auburn slugger Bri Ellis announced she is transferring to Arkansas.

Bri Ellis is officially a Bogle Bomber! pic.twitter.com/5TYCE1lFqi — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) June 20, 2023

The 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year blasted 14 home runs this season, bringing her career total to 34. That total is already top 10 in Auburn history.

The Houston, Texas native started all 62 games in 2023, slugging .601 and getting on base at a .415 clip. She led Auburn in home runs, RBI, total bases and slugging percentage.

The first baseman hit .302 with 45 hits, 49 RBI and 20 home runs, shattering the school’s freshman home run record in her Freshman of the Year campaign.

She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.