Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

4 thoroughbred horses die in trailer fire, officials say

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.
When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.(Bardstown Fire Department)
By Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – Four thoroughbred horses died in a trailer fire in Kentucky on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The Bardstown Fire Department said they responded to a report of a horse trailer on fire on a roadway.

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Bluegrass Parkway was shut down for about an hour while crews battled the fire.

Eight horses in total were inside the trailer, and the employees of the hauling company driving the trailer were able to get four of the horses out to safety before fire crews arrived.

Sadly, the other four horses did not make it.

The thoroughbreds that died had an estimated value of $750,000, the fire department said.

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of alleged sexual abuse speaks out
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through
Many are recovering from the tornado that swept through Region 8 on Father’s Day.
NWS: Confirmed EF-1 tornado moved through Region 8
June 19: What you need to know

Latest News

Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor
Missing submersible: Search expands, oxygen supply fears
A Batesville barber is offering free cuts for cops.
Barber to provide free cuts for cops
FILE - Michael McMahon, right, gives photographers a thumbs up as he leaves federal court, May...
3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign
Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal charges