Affidavit: Employee used app to steal from store register

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man awaiting trial for rape now faces a theft charge after police said he used an app to steal nearly $1,500 from his employer.

Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Christian J. Brewster on Monday, June 19, on suspicion of theft of property, a Class D felony.

According to the affidavit, Brewster is accused of stealing $1,480 from Walgreens over the course of three weeks.

“They advised that he had made multiple transactions to his Cash App account from the store register and had never paid for the transactions,” the court documents stated.

During a Mirandized interview, Detective Sergeant Jacob L. Higdon stated Brewster made “incriminating statements regarding the theft.”

Brewster is being held on a $25,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center.

He’s also awaiting trial in a 2022 rape case. According to online court documents, his motion and plea day is scheduled for July 5, with a jury trial expected to begin on July 17.

