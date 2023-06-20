Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Affidavit: Employee used app to steal from store register

Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he...
Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he gave “self-incriminating statements” during an interview.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man awaiting trial for rape now faces a theft charge after police said he used an app to steal nearly $1,500 from his employer.

Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Christian J. Brewster on Monday, June 19, on suspicion of theft of property, a Class D felony.

According to the affidavit, Brewster is accused of stealing $1,480 from Walgreens over the course of three weeks.

“They advised that he had made multiple transactions to his Cash App account from the store register and had never paid for the transactions,” the court documents stated.

During a Mirandized interview, Detective Sergeant Jacob L. Higdon stated Brewster made “incriminating statements regarding the theft.”

Brewster is being held on a $25,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center.

He’s also awaiting trial in a 2022 rape case. According to online court documents, his motion and plea day is scheduled for July 5, with a jury trial expected to begin on July 17.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of alleged sexual abuse speaks out
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through
Many are recovering from the tornado that swept through Region 8 on Father’s Day.
NWS: Confirmed EF-1 tornado moved through Region 8
June 19: What you need to know

Latest News

Artist renderings of the J. E. and L. E. Mabee Foundation Wellness Center to be built on the...
Williams Baptist University receives $4 million to build wellness center
Victim of alleged sexual abuse speaks out
Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
A Greene County Judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with multiple counts of...
Paragould man facing multiple rape charges