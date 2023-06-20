Barber to provide free cuts for cops

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville barber is offering free cuts for cops.

Charles Johnston, who owns Charlie’s Clips and Cuts at 195 E. Charles St., will host the inaugural Cuts for Cops on Monday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

But it’s not just for law enforcement officers.

Johnston said Monday all first responders, including firefighters and EMTs, are invited to drop in for a free haircut.

In addition to the complimentary clips, Johnston will also be serving up free grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, and other goodies.

“We will be grilling and feeding officers and firefighters all day long,” Johnston said.

He hopes to make Cuts for Cops an annual event.

