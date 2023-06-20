Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fundraiser looking to help the hungry throughout the region

Greenway Senior Vice President Steve Shepard showing off what you have the chance to win if you...
Greenway Senior Vice President Steve Shepard showing off what you have the chance to win if you donate.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Greenway Equipment has launched a fundraising campaign for local food banks in partnership with country music star Jason Aldean.

It’s called the Backpack Program and will help feed families in need by donations, which Greenway Senior Vice President Steve Shepard said was important to their organization.

“We tried to find something that was connected to agriculture and as we became aware of the food bank program, we realized this is a direct connection and is putting food on the table for people in need,” Shepard said.

At the end of the fundraiser, all the money donated will go towards food banks in Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

Each donation is considered a registration for a chance to win one of two John Deere Gator utility vehicles previously owned by Aldean.

To register for a chance to win from June 19 through August 11, visit GoGreenway.com, text the keyword “gobackpack” to 44321, or visit any local Greenway location.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
Victim of alleged sexual abuse speaks out
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through
Many are recovering from the tornado that swept through Region 8 on Father’s Day.
NWS: Confirmed EF-1 tornado moved through Region 8

Latest News

Midday Interview: 'West Side Story' at the Forum
A Batesville barber is offering free cuts for cops.
Barber to provide free cuts for cops
Artist renderings of the J. E. and L. E. Mabee Foundation Wellness Center to be built on the...
Williams Baptist University receives $4 million to build wellness center
Many shared powerful and emotional messages on this Juneteenth at the Topics 100 Black Voices...
Community members gather for celebratory luncheon