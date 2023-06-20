Fundraiser looking to help the hungry throughout the region

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Greenway Equipment has launched a fundraising campaign for local food banks in partnership with country music star Jason Aldean.

It’s called the Backpack Program and will help feed families in need by donations, which Greenway Senior Vice President Steve Shepard said was important to their organization.

“We tried to find something that was connected to agriculture and as we became aware of the food bank program, we realized this is a direct connection and is putting food on the table for people in need,” Shepard said.

At the end of the fundraiser, all the money donated will go towards food banks in Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

Each donation is considered a registration for a chance to win one of two John Deere Gator utility vehicles previously owned by Aldean.

To register for a chance to win from June 19 through August 11, visit GoGreenway.com, text the keyword “gobackpack” to 44321, or visit any local Greenway location.

