Ground broken on mixed-use condominium project

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three years after Jonesboro city leaders greenlit a mixed-use condominium project, construction has begun.

The project is located on McClellan Drive, between Race Street and Browns Lane Access Road, according to Cooper Mixon Architects.

In 2020, the Jonesboro City Council approved plans for the development district, which will include more than 100 condominiums and several businesses.

