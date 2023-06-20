Ground broken on mixed-use condominium project

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three years after Jonesboro city leaders greenlit a mixed-use condominium project, construction has begun.

The Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group held a groundbreaking Monday for The Reedmont.

The project is located on McClellan Drive, between Race Street and Browns Lane Access Road, according to Cooper Mixon Architects.

In 2020, the Jonesboro City Council approved plans for the development district, which will include more than 100 condominiums and several businesses.

