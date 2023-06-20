Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Human remains found in wooded area

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for identification.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for identification.

Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said a citizen notified his department around 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, about the remains.

According to a Monday news release, officers found the skeletal remains in a wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street.

Police collected the remains and sent them to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification.

Hernandez said the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Recovery Team was also contacted for assistance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
Sexual assault survivor speaks out
Many are recovering from the tornado that swept through Region 8 on Father’s Day.
NWS: Confirmed EF-1 tornado moved through Region 8
June 19: What you need to know

Latest News

A Greene County Judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with multiple counts of...
Paragould man facing multiple rape charges
Two men face burglary charges after police said a neighbor’s home video caught them in the act.
Neighbor’s video helps police track down burglary suspects
Storms rolled through the Natural State over Father’s Day weekend, causing issues for many.
Pope County residents spend the day recovering from weekend storms
Many shared powerful and emotional messages on this Juneteenth at the Topics 100 Black Voices...
Community members gather for celebratory luncheon