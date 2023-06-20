Human remains found in wooded area

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for identification.

Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said a citizen notified his department around 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, about the remains.

According to a Monday news release, officers found the skeletal remains in a wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street.

Police collected the remains and sent them to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification.

Hernandez said the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Recovery Team was also contacted for assistance.

