Jailer charged for allowing contraband in county jail

An Independence County jailer is now in jail after he was caught furnishing the inmates with outside goods.(Independence County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County jailer is now behind bars after he was caught furnishing the inmates with outside goods.

According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Ward, 35, of Batesville, has been charged with three counts of allegedly furnishing and delivering prohibited articles into the Independence County Jail.

Ward had been under surveillance since June 14, after Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information that Ward had been furnishing prohibited items such as tobacco, vapes, and phones into the Independence County Jail.

According to the affidavit, Ward was admitted to bringing contraband into the jail, stating it was to “supplement his income”.

During a search of Ward’s vehicle, more contraband was found. This was all confiscated, including his cell phone.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ward was arrested and taken to a neighboring county jail for his safety.

