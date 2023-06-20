June 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to clear skies and warm temperatures this morning across Region 8.

It will be a nice sunny day with temperatures right around normal for this time of year.

An upper-level low to our east will help keep our temperatures somewhat in check until the weekend.

I cannot rule out an isolated shower on Wednesday or Thursday.

While temperatures will be a few degrees below normal, the humidity will still be around.

Thursday looks to be our coolest day and our least humid day.

As we head into the weekend, Temperatures will go back into the low to mid-90s, and heat index values will get back close to 100°.

The only real chance of rain looks to come overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Tropical Storm Bret has also formed WAY out in the Atlantic.

We will watch it over the next 2 weeks.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A court hearing is scheduled in Little Rock on the Arkansas LEARNS Act following the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision to reverse a pause on the policy.

A bill allowing bible classes in Missouri public schools goes before Governor Mike Parson’s desk; we’ll take a closer look at the legislation.

Two men face charges after police said they found them pawning off stolen items.

Search crews are looking for a missing submersible carrying five people on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

