Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Kids learn to make ice cream during science camp at Osage Centre

Last day of science camp at Osage Center.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, kids enjoyed a sweet treat on their last day of science camp--ice cream they made themselves.

The teacher in charge of the three-week camp says--don’t be afraid to try experiments like this at home.

“Well, if I can give any tips for people who want to do science at home with their kids over the summer or during the school year: it’s okay if a mess is made,” science teacher Rebecca Kirchner said. “For me, as a teacher and a camp counselor, for this the best type of science--the most fun--is the one where you make the most mess.”

Throughout the duration of the camp, the kids did many activities and experiments, all put on by the City of Cape and the Osage Centre.

The city and Osage Centre will host the next summer science camp in July.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through
Theft Generic Image
Man arrested for stealing over $45,000 from someone online
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
One Missouri man was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
One person airlifted after single-vehicle crash
Sexual assault survivor speaks out

Latest News

Many shared powerful and emotional messages on this Juneteenth at the Topics 100 Black Voices...
Community members gather for celebratory luncheon
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day
A family of 10 lost their home when it caught on fire.
Firefighter hurt battling fire that left family of 10 homeless
National Civil Rights Museum
National Civil Rights Museum celebrates Juneteenth with free admission