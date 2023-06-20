Marijuana arrest brings attention to drug moving across Arkansas-Missouri border

GREENE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Since the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, law enforcement has been on high alert in Arkansas.

Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said since the vote in the fall he believes the drug is being moved across borders.

“I don’t know if I would say we have seen a rise in those arrests they have always been there, do I believe that a lot of our residents are going there and bringing it back yes,” Snyder said.

Snyder said many times when they bust people for bringing marijuana from Missouri, there is usually more to it, and there was a perfect example over the weekend.

On Wednesday, June 14, deputies arrested someone transporting seven and a half pounds of marijuana and Snyder said that was just the beginning.

“That ended up leading to a search warrant at the residents which ended up leading to more marijuana, lead to some methamphetamine, lead to some counterfeit money, it also led to cruelty to animal charges about 32 counts,” Snyder said.

Snyder said they deal with bigger cases all the time and said at the end of the day, it is still illegal unless you have the proper documentation.

“We are going to see more instances of that because we do have a border state that has legalized recreational marijuana unless we are told otherwise from the federal or state government,” Snyder said.

If this is something that does interest someone, Snyder said there is a simple solution where you would not be breaking the law.

“If that is something that they feel they want to do or need to do then that is where they need to do that, because if it does get brought back over then it does cause issues,” Snyder said.

