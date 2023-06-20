Energy Alert
Neighbors concerned building is being used for business

By Madison Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Melissa and Bobby Blackmon’s variance for their shed was approved at Tuesday’s Board of Zoning Adjustment hearing but some neighbors feel the variance shouldn’t have been approved due to the building’s size.

Neighbors Linda Hogue and Patti Lack expressed their concerns that the building is being used as a business.

“Supposedly we have a business in a residential area,” said Lack.

“I have pictures, probably a couple hundred pictures that I’ve taken that it shows that an actual business is actually taking place,” said Hogue.

The Blackmon’s said that their industrial electric business couldn’t be run out of their shed.

“We cannot do any business in our shop, it’s not possible,” Melissa Blackmon said.

The Blackmons said that they made sure to cover all their bases with the city before beginning any work regarding the shed.

“We got the permit before we ever even started laying foundation or anything, we got approval from the city. We had to actually submit extra drawings to the city before we could get our permit and not a single thing was done on our lots until we had the permits we needed from the city,” Blackmon said.

Other neighbors of the Blackmons showed in support of their shed commenting on how nice it looks, and how the Blackmons have done great things with the property since they moved there in 2012.

At the end of the hearing board member Doug Gilmore said that the approval for this large of the building was the city’s mistake and that the Blackmon’s shouldn’t have to pay for it.

“We cannot as the city, make this young couple, eat the city’s mistakes and we’re not going to do that,” said Gilmore.

