Paragould man facing multiple rape charges

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County Judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with multiple sex crimes.

John Lang, 31, is being held at the Greene County Detention Center on two counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault in the 2nd degree.

According to the affidavit, the Paragould Police Department disclosed to the Arkansas Department of Human Services in reference to several girls coming forward about sexual abuse.

On June 7, the Crimes Against Children Division met with four victims, one as young as 9 years old, the affidavit reports.

The victims disclosed sexual acts that the CACD constituted as rape and sexual assault.

Lang was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.

