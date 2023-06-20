Energy Alert
Pope County residents spend the day recovering from weekend storms

Storms rolled through the Natural State over Father’s Day weekend, causing issues for many.
Storms rolled through the Natural State over Father's Day weekend, causing issues for many.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Storms rolled through the Natural State over Father’s Day weekend, causing issues for many.

Those in Russellville are left in the dark after the storms knocked out power.

Residents like Aubrey Haney spent today looking through what damage the storms left behind.

Haney said the perfect shade tree in her backyard now lies in the middle of her home, KARK reports.

She added the storm was like nothing she had experienced before.

“I just felt my whole house shake,” she explained. “It reminded me of being in a hurricane a long time ago.”

Haney said it will be a long way to go before her home is back to normal.

The Pope County Office of Emergency Management officials say seven of the safe rooms are being used as cooling centers, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The centers are located at Russellville High School, Sequoyah Elementary, Oakland Heights Elementary, Crawford Elementary, Center Valley Elementary, Russellville Jr. High and London Elementary.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

