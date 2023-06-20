Razorback softball adds Mississippi State P Reis Beuerlein

RHP Reis Beuerlein is the newest member of the Arkansas Razorback softball team, head coach Courtney Deifel announced Tuesday morning. Beuerlein transfers in from Mississippi State and will be immediately eligible with three years of eligibility remaining.

Beuerlein joins Nia Carter, Bri Ellis and Morgan Leinstock as the newest Hogs.

During her freshman year in 2023, Beuerlein made a team-high 26 appearances with nine starts for the Bulldogs. The right-hander pitched to a 3.13 ERA, a 5-4 record and fanned 69 batters across 76.0 innings of work. Beuerlein’s 17 relief appearances tied for the team-lead and ranked ninth in the SEC.

Beuerlein was named SEC Freshman of the Week on March 21 after a record-breaking week vs. Purdue and South Carolina. In a midweek outing vs. the Boilermakers, Beuerlein broke the MSU freshman strikeout record after recording 14 in the win. Her 14 strikeouts rank fifth overall in Bulldog single-game history. In addition to tossing her first career complete game and moving to a 3-0 overall record, she allowed just two hits to Purdue. In her introduction to SEC play vs. South Carolina, Beuerlein made two appearances and filed a 1.40 ERA.

Hailing from Cave Creek, Ariz., and Pinnacle High School, Beuerlein was ranked the No. 68 recruit in the class of 2022 and led the state in wins with 23 as a senior. She closed her high school career with 535 strikeouts and 46 wins while earning the team’s MVP and 6A Desert Valley Region Defensive Player of the Year.

The Hogs are coming off their third consecutive 40-win season and a top-four SEC finish along with the program’s sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. Earning the No. 11 national seed, all four of the program’s national seeds have been accumulated under Deifel.

