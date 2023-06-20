Reaves brothers basketball camp underway, pro hoopers to make stop in NEA

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - After spending a busy pro basketball year all over the world, Cedar Ridge alums Austin and Spencer are back in Arkansas.

The Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp started Monday in Cabot. The brothers expanding the camp this year, adding 2 more locations along with the inaugural location at Lyon College.

Both brothers are enjoying success in pro basketball, Austin wrapped up a breakout season with the Lakers. Spencer is playing at the highest level in Germany with Brose Bamberg.

“We want the kids to have a good time, but also be able to leave here with things they can do to work on their game and get better throughout the summer if they want to,” Spencer said to KATV Monday.

