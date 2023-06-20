Several NEA athletes take home honors at All Arkansas Preps ceremony
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette held its annual All Arkansas Preps banquet recently. Below is a list of K8 athletes who had their seasons honored.
Football
Dennis Gaines (East Poinsett County) - 1st Team
Robert Dover (Mountain Home) - 1st Team
Carter Bray (Melbourne) - 1st Team
Blayne Warden (Southside) - 1st Team
Jamarkious Garrett (East Poinsett County) - 2nd Team
Michael Rainier (Rivercrest) - 2nd Team
Taderian Partee (Gosnell) - 2nd Team
Connor Baker (Pocahontas) - 2nd Team
Camron Williams (Gosnell) - 2nd Team
Keon Stallings (Nettleton) - Underclassmen Team
Jeremiah Jacobs (Osceola) - Underclassmen Team
Fernando Ventura (Melbourne) - Underclassmen Team
Boys Basketball
Rashaud Marshall (Blytheville) - Player of the Year, 1st Team
Deion Buford-Wesson (Jonesboro) - 1st Team
Lee Wimberley (Manila) - Coach of the Year
Girls Basketball
Jenna Lawrence (Melbourne/Farmington) - 1st Team
Josh Bateman (Salem) - Coach of the Year
Volleyball
Morghan Weaver (Valley View) - 2nd Team
Chloe Rodriguez (Brookland) - Underclassmen Team
Baseball
Slade Caldwell (Valley View) - 1st Team
Dax Webb (Brookland) - 2nd Team
Rylan Jones (Jonesboro) - Freshman/Sophomore Team
Softball
Chloe McCance (Southside) - 2nd Team
Ava Carter (GCT) - 2nd Team
Klaire Womack (Riverside) - Freshman/Sophomore Team
Girls Track
Donna Douglas (Nettleton)
Wrestling
Austin Callies (Mountain Home)
Elijah Lago (Mountain Home)
Anna Frounfelter (Mountain Home)
Tennis
Ethan Richardson (Jonesboro) - Player of the Year, 1st Team
Jason Morgan (Jonesboro) - Coach of the Year
Golf
Cole Kirby (Brookland)
Boys Soccer
Brandon Southard (Valley View) - 1st Team
Luke Summitt (Crowley’s Ridge Academy) - 1st Team
Samuel Bourdanove (Paragould) - 1st Team
Wyatt Oldham (Valley View) - 2nd Team
Gabe Guimond (Brookland) - 2nd Team
Jacob Meredith (Crowley's Ridge Academy) - 2nd Team
Xavier Mata (Brookland) - Underclassmen
Jonathan Nwokeji (Valley View) - Underclassmen
Kyle Corners (Mountain View) - Underclassmen
Girls Soccer
Reese Roleson (Paragould) - 1st Team
Micah McMillan (Valley View) - 1st Team
Ellie Higgins (Valley View) - 2nd Team
Abbi Brookreson (Brookland) - 2nd Team
Elizabeth Becklund (Valley View) - Underclassmen
Jaden Crews (Valley View) - Underclassmen
Mackenzie Allen (Brookland) - Underclassmen
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.