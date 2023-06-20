Several NEA athletes take home honors at All Arkansas Preps ceremony

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette held its annual All Arkansas Preps banquet recently. Below is a list of K8 athletes who had their seasons honored.

Football

Dennis Gaines (East Poinsett County) - 1st Team

Robert Dover (Mountain Home) - 1st Team

Carter Bray (Melbourne) - 1st Team

Blayne Warden (Southside) - 1st Team

Jamarkious Garrett (East Poinsett County) - 2nd Team

Michael Rainier (Rivercrest) - 2nd Team

Taderian Partee (Gosnell) - 2nd Team

Connor Baker (Pocahontas) - 2nd Team

Camron Williams (Gosnell) - 2nd Team

Keon Stallings (Nettleton) - Underclassmen Team

Jeremiah Jacobs (Osceola) - Underclassmen Team

Fernando Ventura (Melbourne) - Underclassmen Team

Boys Basketball

Rashaud Marshall (Blytheville) - Player of the Year, 1st Team

Deion Buford-Wesson (Jonesboro) - 1st Team

Lee Wimberley (Manila) - Coach of the Year

Girls Basketball

Jenna Lawrence (Melbourne/Farmington) - 1st Team

Josh Bateman (Salem) - Coach of the Year

Volleyball

Morghan Weaver (Valley View) - 2nd Team

Chloe Rodriguez (Brookland) - Underclassmen Team

Baseball

Slade Caldwell (Valley View) - 1st Team

Dax Webb (Brookland) - 2nd Team

Rylan Jones (Jonesboro) - Freshman/Sophomore Team

Softball

Chloe McCance (Southside) - 2nd Team

Ava Carter (GCT) - 2nd Team

Klaire Womack (Riverside) - Freshman/Sophomore Team

Girls Track

Donna Douglas (Nettleton)

Wrestling

Austin Callies (Mountain Home)

Elijah Lago (Mountain Home)

Anna Frounfelter (Mountain Home)

Tennis

Ethan Richardson (Jonesboro) - Player of the Year, 1st Team

Jason Morgan (Jonesboro) - Coach of the Year

Golf

Cole Kirby (Brookland)

Boys Soccer

Brandon Southard (Valley View) - 1st Team

Luke Summitt (Crowley’s Ridge Academy) - 1st Team

Samuel Bourdanove (Paragould) - 1st Team

Wyatt Oldham (Valley View) - 2nd Team

Gabe Guimond (Brookland) - 2nd Team

Jacob Meredith (Crowley's Ridge Academy) - 2nd Team

Xavier Mata (Brookland) - Underclassmen

Jonathan Nwokeji (Valley View) - Underclassmen

Kyle Corners (Mountain View) - Underclassmen

Girls Soccer

Reese Roleson (Paragould) - 1st Team

Micah McMillan (Valley View) - 1st Team

Ellie Higgins (Valley View) - 2nd Team

Abbi Brookreson (Brookland) - 2nd Team

Elizabeth Becklund (Valley View) - Underclassmen

Jaden Crews (Valley View) - Underclassmen

Mackenzie Allen (Brookland) - Underclassmen

