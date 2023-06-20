Two men facing charges after pawning stolen items

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Greene County men face charges after police found them pawning off stolen items.

Officers were called to a residence after individuals noticed a burglary going down in one home.

According to the affidavit, the witness told officers the suspects entered the house and then ran out before getting into a vehicle and driving off.

Police obtained photographs from a neighboring residence’s video, which partially showed the tag numbers for the suspect’s car.

The affidavit states officers located the suspects at a local pawn shop in the process of selling the stolen items.

After police interviewed the suspects, they admitted entering the residence and stealing the items.

Police arrested 42-year-old Joseph Hosier and 33-year-old Dustin Clifton.

A Greene County judge found probable cause to charge Hosier and Clifton with residential burglary and theft of property.

The judge also found probable cause to charge Hosier with possession of drug paraphernalia after police say he had a socket converted into a weed pipe.

