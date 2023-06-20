Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two men facing charges after pawning stolen items

Two Greene County men are facing charges after police found them pawning off stolen items.
Two Greene County men are facing charges after police found them pawning off stolen items.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Greene County men face charges after police found them pawning off stolen items.

Officers were called to a residence after individuals noticed a burglary going down in one home.

According to the affidavit, the witness told officers the suspects entered the house and then ran out before getting into a vehicle and driving off.

Police obtained photographs from a neighboring residence’s video, which partially showed the tag numbers for the suspect’s car.

The affidavit states officers located the suspects at a local pawn shop in the process of selling the stolen items.

After police interviewed the suspects, they admitted entering the residence and stealing the items.

Police arrested 42-year-old Joseph Hosier and 33-year-old Dustin Clifton.

A Greene County judge found probable cause to charge Hosier and Clifton with residential burglary and theft of property.

The judge also found probable cause to charge Hosier with possession of drug paraphernalia after police say he had a socket converted into a weed pipe.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through
Theft Generic Image
Man arrested for stealing over $45,000 from someone online
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
One Missouri man was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
One person airlifted after single-vehicle crash
Sexual assault survivor speaks out

Latest News

A Greene County Judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with multiple counts of...
Paragould man facing multiple rape charges
Storms rolled through the Natural State over Father’s Day weekend, causing issues for many.
Pope County residents spend the day recovering from weekend storms
Many shared powerful and emotional messages on this Juneteenth at the Topics 100 Black Voices...
Community members gather for celebratory luncheon
Community members gather for celebratory luncheon