Another earthquake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - For the fourth time in a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in Region 8.
The USGS reported Wednesday a magnitude 2.3 quake occurred at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.
The temblor was centered about 4.5 miles south-southwest of Ravenden and about 34 miles northeast of Batesville. It had a depth of 18 kilometers (11.2 miles).
According to the USGS, this was the fourth quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas during the past 30 days.
