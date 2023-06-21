Arkansas gas prices remain unchanged

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the last week, the average price of gas in Arkansas saw no change.

On Tuesday, June 20, GasBuddy reported the average price of gas to be $3.11 per gallon.

That cost stands 3.9 cents higher than a month ago, and 137.5 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average also saw little change in the last week when it drop 1.4 cents to $3.56.

“It has been a quiet week for the national average, with little overall movement in average gas prices nationally even as oil prices have been a bit unstable,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place.”

Haan said while gas demand continues to inch up, there could be additional pressure on pump prices, while the price of diesel continues to see downward movement.

GasBuddy reported the average price of diesel dropped 3.7 cents in the last week to $3.85.

