Arkansas LEARNS Act lawsuit plays out in court

CAPES group continues efforts to repeal Arkansas LEARNS Act
CAPES group continues efforts to repeal Arkansas LEARNS Act
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A lawsuit challenging parts of the Arkansas LEARNS Act played out in a packed courtroom in Little Rock.

According to our content-sharing partner KARK, lawmakers, state officials, and citizens filled the courtroom on Tuesday, June 20 for a highly anticipated hearing regarding the new state education law.

A Pulaski County Judge issued a temporary injunction against the LEARNS Act a few weeks ago, though the Arkansas Supreme Court overruled it just last week.

This allowed the act to go back into effect as it awaits a final ruling.

After calling a handful of witnesses Tuesday, both sides started and finished their arguments.

Attorney Ali Noland who filed the lawsuit against LEARNS said the emergency clause passed with the act is unconstitutional because it was not done with a separate vote.

The current emergency clause allows the LEARNS Act to take effect immediately.

Noland added this doesn’t give citizens time to appeal the law.

Attorneys representing the state and the Board of Education showed where the law was passed according to the decades-long practice of the general assembly.

The state also showed that the law was automatically passed with a separate vote because it received 2/3 support.

The judge said he’ll have a decision within the next week or two.

If the state wins, the emergency clause will remain in effect.

If the plaintiffs win, the law it won’t go into effect until August.

To read more about this story, visit KARK’s website.

