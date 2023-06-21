Batesville Police continue investigation into weekend arson, theft

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in an Independence County community are hard at work after a busy weekend.

Batesville Fire Department responded to three different structure fires in the city on Saturday, June 17.

Investigators said all three structures were victims of arson.

Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said a handful of suspects have been taken into custody in connection to the fires and are awaiting the filing of formal charges.

Police Chief Cockrill added that the arsons are unusual for the city.

“The fire department doesn’t have that many structure fires, they respond to many accidents and things like that, but as far as structure fires and the city having to deal with arsonists, we just have not had that in the past,” Police Chief Cockrill explained.

That wasn’t the only crime committed involving the Batesville Fire Department over the weekend.

A hydrant bag from a fire truck was also stolen.

The bag allows firefighters to hook up to a hydrant while fighting a fire.

Batesville Fire Chief Mark McCollum explained without the bag, it’s difficult to fight a fire.

“If we can’t hook up to a fire hydrant at a structure fire, we only carry 1,000 gallons of water on a fire truck, so we have to be able to hook to a fire hydrant,” Fire Chief Mark McCollum said.

If you have any information on the fires or where the hydrant bag may be, you’re asked to call Batesville Police.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.