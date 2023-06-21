Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Batesville Police continue investigation into weekend arson, theft

Batesville Fire Department responded to three different structure fires in the city on Saturday.
Batesville Fire Department responded to three different structure fires in the city on Saturday.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in an Independence County community are hard at work after a busy weekend.

Batesville Fire Department responded to three different structure fires in the city on Saturday, June 17.

Investigators said all three structures were victims of arson.

Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said a handful of suspects have been taken into custody in connection to the fires and are awaiting the filing of formal charges.

Police Chief Cockrill added that the arsons are unusual for the city.

“The fire department doesn’t have that many structure fires, they respond to many accidents and things like that, but as far as structure fires and the city having to deal with arsonists, we just have not had that in the past,” Police Chief Cockrill explained.

That wasn’t the only crime committed involving the Batesville Fire Department over the weekend.

A hydrant bag from a fire truck was also stolen.

The bag allows firefighters to hook up to a hydrant while fighting a fire.

Batesville Fire Chief Mark McCollum explained without the bag, it’s difficult to fight a fire.

“If we can’t hook up to a fire hydrant at a structure fire, we only carry 1,000 gallons of water on a fire truck, so we have to be able to hook to a fire hydrant,” Fire Chief Mark McCollum said.

If you have any information on the fires or where the hydrant bag may be, you’re asked to call Batesville Police.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
photos from the Greene County Sheriffs Department shows the 7 1/2 lbs. of marijuana seized from...
Marijuana arrest brings attention to drug moving across Arkansas-Missouri border
An Independence County jailer is now in jail after he was caught furnishing the inmates with...
Jailer charged for allowing contraband in county jail
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he...
Affidavit: Employee used app to steal from store register

Latest News

The Hooker family lost more than just their family pet, as it was their two-year-old Daughter...
Family mourns loss of murdered service dog
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a yearslong...
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge 20-year-old Rodrick Jennings of Clarksdale,...
Man accused of hitting woman between the eyes with gun
K8 Sports Extra: JHS alum Bella Cothern on 2022-23 All-American season for Arkansas swimming