Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bella Cothern reflects after back-to-back All-American seasons with Razorback swimming

JHS alum Bella Cothern earned All-American honors for Arkansas in the 2022-23 season.
JHS alum Bella Cothern earned All-American honors for Arkansas in the 2022-23 season.(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If 2021-22 was a banner season for Bella Cothern, the 2022-23 campaign was on another level.

The JHS alum earned not one, not two, but three CSCAA All-American honors for Razorback swimming. Cothern, Alessia Ferraguti, Andrea Sansore, and Kobie Melton got Second Team accolades after recording top 16 finishes in the NCAA Championships in the 400 freestyle relay (14th), 200 freestyle relay (1:28.34 - 13th), and the 200 medley relay (1:36.53 - 15th).

Cothern earned a bronze medal in the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships. She swam the first leg in the 400 meter relay, the Razorbacks finished 3rd in a record setting time of 3:13.60.

Bella recorded individual victories in the 50 freestyle (Arkansas Invite, vs. Alabama, vs. Kansas, vs. Little Rock), 100 breaststroke (Arkansas Invite, vs. Kansas), 100 freestyle (vs. Liberty), and 100 butterfly (vs. Florida Southern). She also gained experience competing in the U.S. Open.

Hear from Cothern on a record setting season, her goals for this summer, and more.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
photos from the Greene County Sheriffs Department shows the 7 1/2 lbs. of marijuana seized from...
Marijuana arrest brings attention to drug moving across Arkansas-Missouri border
An Independence County jailer is now in jail after he was caught furnishing the inmates with...
Jailer charged for allowing contraband in county jail
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he...
Affidavit: Employee used app to steal from store register

Latest News

K8 Sports Extra: JHS alum Bella Cothern on 2022-23 All-American season for Arkansas swimming
Platte County (MO) OF Devin Wassmann commits to Arkansas State
Arkansas baseball logo
Kansas LHP Stone Hewlett commits to Arkansas baseball
Arkansas State reveals 2023 volleyball schedule