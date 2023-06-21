Bella Cothern reflects after back-to-back All-American seasons with Razorback swimming

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If 2021-22 was a banner season for Bella Cothern, the 2022-23 campaign was on another level.

The JHS alum earned not one, not two, but three CSCAA All-American honors for Razorback swimming. Cothern, Alessia Ferraguti, Andrea Sansore, and Kobie Melton got Second Team accolades after recording top 16 finishes in the NCAA Championships in the 400 freestyle relay (14th), 200 freestyle relay (1:28.34 - 13th), and the 200 medley relay (1:36.53 - 15th).

Cothern earned a bronze medal in the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships. She swam the first leg in the 400 meter relay, the Razorbacks finished 3rd in a record setting time of 3:13.60.

Bella recorded individual victories in the 50 freestyle (Arkansas Invite, vs. Alabama, vs. Kansas, vs. Little Rock), 100 breaststroke (Arkansas Invite, vs. Kansas), 100 freestyle (vs. Liberty), and 100 butterfly (vs. Florida Southern). She also gained experience competing in the U.S. Open.

