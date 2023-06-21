Energy Alert
City council discusses funding for future solar facilities

(Sarah Vogelsong (Virginia Mercury))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville City Council is considering a measure that would fund solar facilities in the city.

On the agenda for the monthly city council meeting on Tuesday, June 20 was an ordinance that would allow the city to issue Industrial Developmental Revenue Bonds to finance certain solar facilities, one being Manila Solar, LLC.

A public hearing was held prior to the city council meeting, allowing citizens to present their questions regarding the measure.

After a few minutes of discussion, the council decided it would further discuss the measure at their next city council meeting.

