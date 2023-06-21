Energy Alert
Executive order to help with delivery of FEMA temporary housing

FEMA assistance available for Wynne residents
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Arkansans are continuing to recover from the impact of the March 31 tornadoes in both Wynne and Central Arkansas.

To help with this, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been providing temporary housing units to those displaced by the storms.

On Tuesday, June 20, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order that would help the process of delivering those housing units.

The order states that commercial carriers involved in the transportation of the FEMA temporary housing units will be exempt from certain state laws regarding escort and curfew requirements.

The order also says the exemption will only cover loads smaller than 16 feet wide.

The executive order is set to expire on August 18.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

