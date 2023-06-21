How to make a summer charcuterie board

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday is the official start of summer and the summer solstice. That means more bonfires, picnics, and potlucks are about to become a lot more common.

The start of the summer can be celebrated in various ways. Some take the day to celebrate fruitful crops and host get-togethers with various fruits and vegetables as staples.

Sydney Nail, the owner of Grazing Grace in Batesville, said summer is a great time for charcuterie boards. They normally consist of fruits, vegetables, cheeses, crackers, meats, and various condiments.

You can make them for any event, even on a budget. Nail said farmers’ markets are a great way to get great items for a good price while staying within your budget.

Nail was on Good Morning Region 8 on Wednesday morning and showed us how she makes a simple charcuterie board.

For more information on building a charcuterie, contact Sydney at Grazing Grace by calling 870-834-4448, emailing sydmdnail@gmail.com, or by messaging her on Facebook.

