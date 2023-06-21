Join the fight against Alzheimer’s on the day with the most light

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year with the most light.

Wednesday, June 21, marks the first official day of summer, and the Alzheimer’s Association makes it their mission every year to shine light on the heart-breaking disease by hosting a worldwide fundraiser called “The Longest Day.”

On this day, millions of participants raise Alzheimer’s awareness by forming their own personal fundraising activities or events. Together, they use creativity and passion to raise money for the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Noelle Richardson manages the Northeast Arkansas area of the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

She said those who register can choose anything they like to do for their fundraiser, but for those who have lost someone to the disease, consider doing something they once enjoyed.

“You can do small or large events,” she said. “Some of our best fundraisers are lemonade stands or bake sales.”

Fundraisers can range from all different hobbies like playing your favorite sport, cooking, painting, or washing cars.

One such fundraiser is a Jeep ride scavenger hunt in Jonesboro called “The Longest Day Ride” hosted by the NEA Jeep Club on Saturday, June 24.

Participants will find and receive clues from five pitstops around NEA. At each stop, a new clue will be given to participants to find their next location. Purple rubber ducks and gifts will be up for grabs.

Those wanting to participate in the Jeep ride scavenger hunt can email nrichardson@alz.org or call/text Richardson at 870-917-5066.

