Jonesboro Chief of Police addresses police pay

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro city leaders delay a decision on what the city’s officers are worth... after hearing the concern of officers looking to leave for better-paying jobs.

The concern comes as the department is struggling to recruit and retain. 35 offices have quit in the last 18 months. Of the 130 applicants this year - only six have passed. The police chief wants a long-term solution to keep the officers he has and to bring in new ones.

He believes it starts with pay.

Community members like Melissa Black joined dozens of Jonesboro Police officers as the city’s public safety commission heard about the growing concern of police pay.

“They are here for us, and we need to be there for them,” said Black.

“They love their community they wear a bulletproof vest to serve and protect their community knowing they may not come back one day.”

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot said in the meeting the department was once one of the highest-paying departments.

“That was a salary plan that was put together in back in 2016 and really the plan hasn’t been worked on a whole lot since.”

In data provided by Elliott - Of 10 major Arkansas communities, Jonesboro pays the second lowest. Jonesboro starts it officers out at just under $44,000. Every other department pays upper 40s to low 50s for a starting salary.

Every officer lost potentially causing a ripple effect.

“It can start to affect my other divisions within the department, my criminal investigations, street crime, drug tasks force, things like that,” he said.

Another problem the department has recruiting.

Of over 130 applicants who applied to the department year only 6 passed. Elliot expects a third of those to fail out of training.

“I have set standards in place, and I don’t want to lower any standards just to put additional bodies on the street and end up being problematic or cause some problems,” he said.

The department also risks losing up to 8 officers, who are already eligible for retirement… on top of the ones who may be leaving for higher-paying jobs.

Elliot is looking for something long-term to recruit and retain... because the city can’t afford to wait.

“We need to make this a priority about every two years; look at it, make sure we’re caught up, make sure we’re competitive with everybody else because when you let it lag then we’re playing catch up,” he said.

The chief and the mayor said they would be coming back hopefully next month with a 3-to-5-year plan to address pay, among other issues.

