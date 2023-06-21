June 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s the first day of summer, and while it will be warm, it could be worse.

We are starting the day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

We will see a few clouds move into Region 8 around an upper-level low back to our east, but we will still see abundant sunshine.

We will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s today.

I cannot rule out a pop-up shower or two this afternoon, but that chance is only 10%.

Mostly clear tonight with temperatures around 70°.

That upper-level low to our east will help keep our temperatures somewhat in check until the weekend.

As we head into the weekend, Temperatures will go back into the low to mid-90s, and heat index values will get back close to 100°.

The only real chance of rain looks to come overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Jonesboro Police Department wants more pay for officers as it falls behind other communities; a look at the process.

The search for a submersible set out to see the Titanic shipwreck ruins; experts say only 24 hours of emergency oxygen remains for the vessel, the sounds search crews are hearing.

Raising awareness to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease on what is known as “The Longest Day,” Maddie Sexton explains how you can help in Region 8.

Looking to make a quick snack for a summer gathering, our guest shows us how around 6:20 a.m.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

