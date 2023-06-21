Kansas LHP Stone Hewlett commits to Arkansas baseball
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Arkansas baseball landed its first pitcher out of the transfer portal this offseason, the Diamond Hogs getting a commit from Kansas left-hander Stone Hewlett.
The junior reliever had a career-high 42 strikeouts to just 13 walks in 42.1 innings for the Jayhawks this year.
Hewlett had a 4.68 ERA, recording a team-leading 3 saves.
He’s the fifth transfer portal addition for the Razorbacks this offseason.
