Kansas LHP Stone Hewlett commits to Arkansas baseball

Arkansas baseball logo
Arkansas baseball logo(Source: Arkansas Razorbacks)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT
Arkansas baseball landed its first pitcher out of the transfer portal this offseason, the Diamond Hogs getting a commit from Kansas left-hander Stone Hewlett.

The junior reliever had a career-high 42 strikeouts to just 13 walks in 42.1 innings for the Jayhawks this year.

Hewlett had a 4.68 ERA, recording a team-leading 3 saves.

He’s the fifth transfer portal addition for the Razorbacks this offseason.

