Kansas LHP Stone Hewlett commits to Arkansas baseball

Arkansas baseball landed its first pitcher out of the transfer portal this offseason, the Diamond Hogs getting a commit from Kansas left-hander Stone Hewlett.

Thank you to everyone at the University of Kansas for making my last 3 years special. After conversations with my family, I have decided to transfer to the University of Arkansas. Could not be more excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to get there. #WPS pic.twitter.com/3GrXKxZ7j0 — Stone Hewlett (@stonehew39) June 20, 2023

The junior reliever had a career-high 42 strikeouts to just 13 walks in 42.1 innings for the Jayhawks this year.

Hewlett had a 4.68 ERA, recording a team-leading 3 saves.

He’s the fifth transfer portal addition for the Razorbacks this offseason.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.