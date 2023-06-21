Man accused of hitting woman between the eyes with gun

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a man with aggravated assault after police said he hit a woman between the eyes with a firearm.

According to court documents, officers with the Arkansas State University Police Department responded Monday, June 19, to a large group of people blocking traffic near Marion Berry Parkway on Aggie Road.

While trying to break up the crowd of about 30 people, police learned that there had been a fight between a man and a woman.

The victim told police that 20-year-old Rodrick Jennings of Clarksdale, Mississippi, “pointed a firearm at her and hit her in the head with it between her eyes,” the affidavit stated.

Police reported finding Jennings sitting in the backseat of a nearby vehicle and removed him.

According to the court documents, a K9 officer alerted on the vehicle and officers conducted a search.

“The search revealed a small amount of marijuana shake and a handgun matching the description of the one used to assault the victim, along with two extra magazines with a total of 37 9mm bullets,” the affidavit said.

Jennings is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 cash/surety bond awaiting his next appearance in court.

