Pedestrian seriously injured in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A St. Louis man is in serious condition after he was hit by an SUV near Poplar Bluff on Tuesday night, June 21.

The crash happened shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Business U.S. 67, just south of Business U.S. 60.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 72-year-old woman was driving north when her vehicle hit 42-year-old John M. Tayon, who was on the road.

Tayon was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was not hurt.

