Platte County (MO) OF Devin Wassmann commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball landed another commit. 2024 Platte County (MO) outfielder Devin Wassmann announced he’s joining the pack.

3rd times a charm, thank you to the Arkansas State coaches and everyone who has brought me this far🙏#COMMITTED @BCbaseballtoday @PBRMissouri @AStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/yXUohtLkLi — Devin Wassmann (@devin_wassmann) June 19, 2023

The lefty originally committed to Wichita State back in 2021.

Perfect Game reports he had interest from Coastal Carolina, Kansas and Kansas State.

He joins Walnut Ridge catcher Nolan Belcher and Brookland shortstop Griffin Duvall as Class of 2024 high school commits.

