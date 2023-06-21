Energy Alert
Platte County (MO) OF Devin Wassmann commits to Arkansas State

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball landed another commit. 2024 Platte County (MO) outfielder Devin Wassmann announced he’s joining the pack.

The lefty originally committed to Wichita State back in 2021.

Perfect Game reports he had interest from Coastal Carolina, Kansas and Kansas State.

He joins Walnut Ridge catcher Nolan Belcher and Brookland shortstop Griffin Duvall as Class of 2024 high school commits.

