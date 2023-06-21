Slim Chickens coming to Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who love chicken wings and tenders will no longer have to drive to Jonesboro to get their fix.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday they will be bringing the popular fast-food restaurant Slim Chickens to town.

The 1.3-acre site will be located on the corner of Highways 412 and 49, between McDonald’s and Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.

“Highway 412 has long been a thoroughfare for commerce,” said Paragould Mayor Josh Agee. “I am excited to see this property develop for the betterment of our community. This could be the catalyst for future redevelopment along Highway 412 East as Paragould continues to grow.”

The store will feature a full-service drive-through and an outdoor patio with a modern design.

The groundbreaking for Slim Chickens is expected soon.

