Tips on lowering summer cooling costs
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -As summer heat rises, your energy bill does not have to.
According to Entergy Arkansas, cooling costs make up more than 55 percent of a customer’s electric bill during the warmer months of the year. Buying LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats, and getting air conditioner tune-ups are a few simple ways to save money.
Entergy offered the following quick and easy tips to reduce your electric bill:
- Change air filters. Depending on the air conditioning unit, some filters require monthly cleaning and replacements.
- Setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or above. Three percent of your bill is higher when the thermostat is lower than seventy-eight degrees.
- Buy a programmable thermostat. By doing this, you can manage/control the usage of your thermostat.
- Use fans to cool off. Very little electricity is in use to circulate the air. Be sure to change your ceiling fan counterclockwise during the summer.
- Close blinds, shades, and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in.
- Seal all cracks and holes around the house. By doing this, it helps prevent air from seeping out of the house.
- Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com. Compare costs and usage by the month, day, and hour.
For customers struggling to pay their bill, call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will also begin taking applications for its LIHEAP program beginning on July 10.
