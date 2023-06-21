Tips on lowering summer cooling costs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -As summer heat rises, your energy bill does not have to.

According to Entergy Arkansas, cooling costs make up more than 55 percent of a customer’s electric bill during the warmer months of the year. Buying LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats, and getting air conditioner tune-ups are a few simple ways to save money.

Entergy offered the following quick and easy tips to reduce your electric bill:

Change air filters. Depending on the air conditioning unit, some filters require monthly cleaning and replacements.

Setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or above. Three percent of your bill is higher when the thermostat is lower than seventy-eight degrees.

Buy a programmable thermostat. By doing this, you can manage/control the usage of your thermostat.

Use fans to cool off. Very little electricity is in use to circulate the air. Be sure to change your ceiling fan counterclockwise during the summer.

Close blinds, shades, and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in.

Seal all cracks and holes around the house. By doing this, it helps prevent air from seeping out of the house.

Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com . Compare costs and usage by the month, day, and hour.

For customers struggling to pay their bill, call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will also begin taking applications for its LIHEAP program beginning on July 10.

