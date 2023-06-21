Energy Alert
Tips on lowering summer cooling costs

As summer heat rises, your energy bill does not have to.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -As summer heat rises, your energy bill does not have to.

According to Entergy Arkansas, cooling costs make up more than 55 percent of a customer’s electric bill during the warmer months of the year. Buying LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats, and getting air conditioner tune-ups are a few simple ways to save money.

Entergy offered the following quick and easy tips to reduce your electric bill:

  • Change air filters. Depending on the air conditioning unit, some filters require monthly cleaning and replacements.
  • Setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or above. Three percent of your bill is higher when the thermostat is lower than seventy-eight degrees.
  • Buy a programmable thermostat. By doing this, you can manage/control the usage of your thermostat.
  • Use fans to cool off. Very little electricity is in use to circulate the air. Be sure to change your ceiling fan counterclockwise during the summer.
  • Close blinds, shades, and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in.
  • Seal all cracks and holes around the house. By doing this, it helps prevent air from seeping out of the house.
  • Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com. Compare costs and usage by the month, day, and hour.

For customers struggling to pay their bill, call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will also begin taking applications for its LIHEAP program beginning on July 10.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

