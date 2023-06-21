Trial date moved for Jonesboro man charged with homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man charged with homicide back in 2022 has had his trial date moved.

Court documents show the trial scheduled initially for Kalen Dokata Prunty was moved to Tuesday, Sept. 5 to Friday, Sept. 8 and Monday, Sept. 18 to Thursday, Sept. 21. A motion and plea day was set for Tuesday, Aug. 29 to Friday, Aug. 30.

Kalen was arrested in Sept. 2022 after Jonesboro police found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the road. He was charged with first-degree murder and possessing a firearm by certain persons.

Kalen is the brother of Jayden Prunty, who died in an officer-involved shooting in February.

