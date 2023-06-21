Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Trial date moved for Jonesboro man charged with homicide

Kalen Dokata Prunty was arrested in Sept. 2022 after Jonesboro police found a man with a...
Kalen Dokata Prunty was arrested in Sept. 2022 after Jonesboro police found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the road.(Craighead County Sheriffs Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man charged with homicide back in 2022 has had his trial date moved.

Court documents show the trial scheduled initially for Kalen Dokata Prunty was moved to Tuesday, Sept. 5 to Friday, Sept. 8 and Monday, Sept. 18 to Thursday, Sept. 21. A motion and plea day was set for Tuesday, Aug. 29 to Friday, Aug. 30.

Kalen was arrested in Sept. 2022 after Jonesboro police found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the road. He was charged with first-degree murder and possessing a firearm by certain persons.

Kalen is the brother of Jayden Prunty, who died in an officer-involved shooting in February.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
Victim of alleged sexual abuse speaks out
photos from the Greene County Sheriffs Department shows the 7 1/2 lbs. of marijuana seized from...
Marijuana arrest brings attention to drug moving across Arkansas-Missouri border
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through

Latest News

Michael McCline was arrested in Oct. 2022 after Jonesboro police learned he shot his brother in...
Trial date moved for man accused of shooting brother
Jonesboro city leaders delay a decision on what the city's officers are worth... after hearing...
Jonesboro Chief of Police addresses police pay
GasBuddy reports gas prices saw little to no change in the last week
Arkansas gas prices remain unchanged
City council discusses funding for future solar facilities