Trial date moved for man accused of shooting brother

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man charged with shooting his brother has had his court date moved.

Courts documents from Monday, June 19 show Michael McCline had his trial moved to Tuesday, Sept. 5 to Friday, Sept. 8 and Monday, Sept. 18 to Thursday, Sept. 21. A motion and plea day was set for Tuesday, Aug. 29 to Friday, Aug. 30.

McCline was arrested in Oct. 2022 after Jonesboro police learned he shot his brother in the neck outside a home and then ran away. He was charged on suspicion of first-degree domestic battery.

