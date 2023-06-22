12-year-old’s boat, ATV stolen Wednesday afternoon

REYNO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thefts in two Randolph County communities have increased since the start of 2023.

Citizens in the communities of Biggers and Reyno have had large items stolen.

“Mainly boats and ATVs. High-dollar items like that that are easily taken from a residence. Someone has easy access to it and can get away pretty quick,” Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said.

12-year-old Mason Hudson of Reyno is the latest victim of these thefts.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] at noon, it was here, then sometime that afternoon it was up and gone and someone stole it,” Hudson said.

Thieves stole Hudson’s ATV and boat off Duck Levee Road in Reyno on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 21.

Hudson’s boat carries much more than just monetary value.

“My mom passed, and we got some money every month, and I used it to buy the boat.”

He and his family just want the items returned.

“I’d appreciate you bringing the kid’s boat back. It’s the least you could do,” said Mason’s father, Rick.

Sheriff Kevin Bell issued a strong message to those with sticky fingers in Randolph County.

“If you steal something in Randolph County, we’re going to try to track you down, and we’re going to lock you up in the county jail and get some justice,” Bell said.

Bell urged those in the area to keep their eyes open.

“We’re asking for the public’s help. If you see something, say something to us. Let us know,” he added.

The missing boat was described as a four-seat paddle boat with the words “Miss Emily” on the side, while the ATV was a white “Yamaha Blaster” with a red frame.

If you have any information on where the two items might be, contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 892-8888.

