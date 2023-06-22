Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2nd arrest made in connection with shooting at Caruthersville store

A 17-year-old male was arrested in Springfield, Mo. in connection with last week's shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A second arrest has been made in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville last week.

According to Caruthersville Police, a 17-year-old male was arrested at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 by police in Springfield, Missouri.

He was taken to a local juvenile facility.

The teen was wanted in connection with the shooting of a male at Laura’s Mini Mart on Tuesday night, June 13.

Police were called to the Caruthersville store around 10:15 p.m. in reference to a possible robbery and shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found a male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

His condition is not clear.

Caruthersville Police said their investigation also led them to 19-year-old Danny Ricks.

Ricks was arrested in Cape Girardeau on Friday, June 16 on assault first degree, robbery first degree and armed criminal action charges.

Danny Ricks was arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville.
Danny Ricks was arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville.(Source: Cape Girardeau County Jail)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
photos from the Greene County Sheriffs Department shows the 7 1/2 lbs. of marijuana seized from...
Marijuana arrest brings attention to drug moving across Arkansas-Missouri border
For the fourth time in a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in Region 8.
Another earthquake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
An Independence County jailer is now in jail after he was caught furnishing the inmates with...
Jailer charged for allowing contraband in county jail
Dustin E. Mason, was charged June 20 with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Butler Co. man charged in connection with death of infant son

Latest News

Pictures from the Baxter County Sheriff's office show the front of Louck's pontoon boat after...
Baxter County, Arkansas man dies in boat crash on Lake Norfork
June 22: What you need to know
The Air Race Classic is an all-female race in the skies that takes its pilots across several...
Air race brings dozens of pilots to Jonesboro
A family’s mission to help one member of their family is inspiring them to help others.
Family’s tournament inspires desire to help others