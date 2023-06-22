2nd arrest made in connection with shooting at Caruthersville store

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A second arrest has been made in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville last week.

According to Caruthersville Police, a 17-year-old male was arrested at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 by police in Springfield, Missouri.

He was taken to a local juvenile facility.

The teen was wanted in connection with the shooting of a male at Laura’s Mini Mart on Tuesday night, June 13.

Police were called to the Caruthersville store around 10:15 p.m. in reference to a possible robbery and shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found a male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

His condition is not clear.

Caruthersville Police said their investigation also led them to 19-year-old Danny Ricks.

Ricks was arrested in Cape Girardeau on Friday, June 16 on assault first degree, robbery first degree and armed criminal action charges.

Danny Ricks was arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Jail)

