Air race brings dozens of pilots to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s off to the races in the Air Race Classic and dozens of pilots are making a stop in Jonesboro.

The Air Race Classic is an all-female race in the skies that takes its pilots across several states. Pilots will land in different airports throughout the race. This year, Jonesboro Airport was one of those stops.

Over 40 teams are competing in the race, and it’s featuring first-time flyers in the Air Race Classic and veterans.

Linda Evans is a pilot from Philadelphia who is flying in the race for the ninth time.

She said this year’s race has presented a unique challenge.

“When you’re on legs that go west to east you get a tailwind, this year has been the exact opposite, all the legs that are west to east we’ve had headwinds, so it’s been a challenge,” she said.

The veteran has flown hundreds of hours over the nine races she’s competed in, but her favorite part is when she lands on the ground.

“All these airports that you go to, you meet the volunteers the people along the way, they’re amazing they’re so helpful. I think that’s my favorite part of the race, is the people that you meet along the way,” she said.

A trio from Michigan also landed in Jonesboro on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 21.

Annie Targosz, Emily Hartzell, and Caroline Yuska are students at Western Michigan University and are all flying the race for the first time.

The trio said they had plenty of support from their community in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and the university. They were excited to be flying in the race for the first time.

“It’s been intimidating but fun,” Targosz said. “They decorated really well here, we feel welcome.”

The trio said they were looking forward to flying in the race again.

