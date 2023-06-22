Energy Alert
Arkansas State baseball bolsters 2023-24 roster with JUCO commitments

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball delves into the JUCO ranks to bolster their roster for next season.

Five players have committed in the last month. One of them is a former Rivercrest Colt. Elijah Nichols was key to a historic season for South Arkansas Community College. The sophomore infielder hit .279 with 15 home runs and 73 RBI. The Stars reached the JUCO World Series for the first time in program history. Elijah was an All-State football standout at Rivercrest in 2020.

A-State may have found a pipeline in the Texas JUCO ranks. Nyan Hayes, Jayden Hill, and Jelle van der Leile all played in the Lone Star State this past season. Hunter Ryan was a Gold Glove catcher for Eastern Oklahoma State College.

