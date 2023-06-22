Arkansas Supreme Court justice dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne has died.

According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, Wynne died Wednesday night.

“It is with great sadness that I must share with you the news of the passing of Justice Robin Wynne last night. Please keep his family in your thoughts during this tragic time. He was a valued member of the Arkansas Judiciary and his loss will be keenly felt,” Marty Sullivan, director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, said in a Thursday morning email.

Wynne, who was originally from Fordyce, was first elected to the state’s highest court in 2014.

In 2022, he was re-elected to a second eight-year term.

For more on his career and service to the state, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.