Baxter County, Arkansas man dies in boat crash on Lake Norfork

Pictures from the Baxter County Sheriff's office show the front of Louck's pontoon boat after...
Pictures from the Baxter County Sheriff's office show the front of Louck's pontoon boat after the crash.(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A Baxter County man is dead after crashing his boat into another on Lake Norfork on Tuesday.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at around 3:00 p.m. Authorities say Robert Louck, 74, slowly circled the Cranfield Marina on Lake Norfork for around 30 minutes, before hitting another boat that was docked. Soon after, the Baxter County 911 center got a call that there was an injured man yelling for help.

When emergency crews got on scene, they found Louck on dock four, and his pontoon boat with extensive damage. The Sheriff’s Office says EMS started life-saving measures, but they were not successful.

The boat crash is being investigated by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

