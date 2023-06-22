Blytheville considers introducing an entertainment district

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There could be another spot in northeast Arkansas where you can open carry alcohol in a downtown district.

Blytheville is looking into making its downtown area an entertainment district similar to places like Mountain Home and Paragould.

Executive Director of Main Street Blytheville Cody Perrin said if it does pass, downtown could look a little different.

“The state does allow it to be a temporary or permanent district so maybe it is something that we try out to see if it attracts any businesses but if it doesn’t it can be done away with if the community felt like that needed to happen, I believe that we have to find a creative way to continue to grow,” Perrin said.

There has been no final decision, yet the city hopes to figure out its plans for downtown by next month.

