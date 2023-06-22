Energy Alert
Sharp County city purchasing land to grow sewer, water treatment plant

The City of Highland purchased 16 neighboring acres to its already existing sewage and water treatment plant.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County city is purchasing land to prepare for future growth.

The City of Highland purchased 16 neighboring acres to its already existing sewage and water treatment plant.

Mayor Kyle Crawford explained the need for the land comes as space at the plant is growing thin and wouldn’t be able to meet the demand for water and sewer down the road.

“The council and I met, and we decided that it was a good move for the city. It will save us a lot of money in the future. We didn’t want to be landlocked with no room to grow and no way to accommodate future growth,” Mayor Crawford said.

Crawford said the city is growing significantly and knows the need to expand will be necessary soon.

“We’ve got one of the Super Dollar Stores under construction right now they’ve broke ground on. It’s supposed to have a grocery market in it, and possibly some gas pumps out front. There’s a subdivision underway with possibly 30 homes coming in, and there’s some other stuff we’re working on. We’re seeing some growth,” the mayor said.

Work to repurpose the neighboring land is expected to begin soon.

