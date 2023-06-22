Energy Alert
City of Jonesboro seeks public input on new parks plan

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation (Source: Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is seeking the public’s input for its new Parks and Recreation Plan.

According to Mayor Harold Copenhaver, the plan will define the direction, development, and delivery of the city’s parks and recreation services.

A news release states the study of this plan is designed to show how the city assesses improvements, as well as resources and priorities for the future.

Input can be submitted by going to Jonesboro.org and filling out the survey.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

