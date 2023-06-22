Deadline for FAFSA applications approaches

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The deadline to submit a free application for federal student aid, better known as FAFSA, is quickly approaching for the 2022-2023 school year.

While the regular semester is completed, students can still file for aid for summer courses and should be looking ahead at filing for aid for the next school year.

On June 30th, all applications for the 2022-2023 school year must be filed to be eligible to receive aid.

Director of Finacial Aid at Black River Technical College Brandi Chester says that every student should apply, even if they don’t think they’re eligible.

“I think it’s very important for all students to all fill out the FAFSA to see if they’re eligible for federal financial aid because even though it’s based on income there are other variables that are involved, so they may qualify for something, for a pell grant possibly, even if they don’t think they would qualify,” Chester said.

While the deadline to apply isn’t until nearly the end of the academic year, LendingTree Managing Editor Michael Kitchen said that it’s best to get a head start each year.

“It’s always best to fill out the FAFSA as soon as you can after it opens on October 1st just because some of the aid, particularly the federal aid as well, is given out on a first come, first serve basis,” said Kitchen.

Kitchen says it’s also best to file early in case your school has a payment deadline.

The FAFSA application for the 2023-2024 school year opened on October 1, 2022, and can be submitted up to June 20, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.