Family’s tournament inspires desire to help others

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A family’s mission to help one member of their family is inspiring them to help others.

J. Gramling and Heather Key’s son Lucian is an autistic child. Autism is a disorder that affects a person’s social skills, speech, and communication.

Lucian Gramling was diagnosed as a toddler and his autism falls on the severe side of the spectrum.

“Every day is a rollercoaster, you never know what you’re going to get,” Key said. “You can hear it in his voice in the way that he hums around and that sort of thing.”

Lucian is a non-verbal but expressive child. What he doesn’t say with words, he says with hugs and kisses but as he grows, his family becomes more concerned.

“What if we’re asleep and he decides to get out of the house, you know, what then you know, we’re going to wake up and be scared to death,” said Gramling.

The family decided that Lucian needed a service dog, but the cost was a concern, service dogs can cost up to $20,000. But the effect of a service dog is priceless for the family, even potentially lifesaving.

“Let’s say he’s in the front playing and Lucian tries to go for the front to the road the dog will be able to block him in any way that he can,” she said.

The family decided to host a softball tournament in Piggott to raise funds for Lucian’s service dog. In six weeks, the family put together the inaugural “Lou’s Crew tournament”. 26 teams played in the tournament.

“People we didn’t even know were helping on the scenes, we had other teams they put us in contact with. I am completely overwhelmed by the support of our community,” she said.

The tournament raised over $7000 for the family, who will finally be able to get the help they need for Lucian, but they’re not stopping there, the family wants to continue to help others who are raising a child with autism.

“It’s so difficult for us sometimes, as a parent, I have to be his biggest advocate and I feel like that others need that there are people who need the support,” she said.

The family said they plan to host “Lou’s Crew Tournament” each year to help other families.

